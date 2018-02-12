South Africa: Erwee, Dolphins Fight Back Against Knights

The Dolphins lost one wicket on day three of their Sunfoil Series clash with the Knights on Saturday as Sarel Ewree's hundred propped up his team's effort to save the match.

The Dolphins started day three on 9/0, in their follow on innings, still 232 runs behind the Knights' first innings score of 478.

It was a strong start to day three from the men from Durban as the openers went about narrowing the deficit as they put on 94 before lunch.

Erwee went past 50 just before the lunch interval but the duo continued to erase the deficit after the break as they moved to 131/0 after 53 overs.

The Dolphins patiently went to 166 without loss before Morné van Wyk was run out for 58 off 216 deliveries.

Erwee went to his hundred in the 72nd over off 210 balls with still 71 runs needed to make the hosts bat again.

Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Erwee took the Dolphins to 187/1 when the stumps were drawn early due to bad light.

The Dolphins still trail the Knights by 54 runs going into the final day on Sunday.

Source: Sport24