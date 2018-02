Khartoum — The chief of staff of the Kuwaiti Army, General, Mohammed Khalid Al-Khider, arrived in Khartoum on Saturday evening for a two-day official visit to Sudan.

He was received, at the Khartoum airport, by the Joint Chief of Staff, General Engineer, Emad Eddin Adawi and the Ambassador of Kuwait in Khartoum, Bassam Al-Qabandi.

During his visit to Sudan, which is consider the second of its kind, will participate in the graduation ceremony of the War College.