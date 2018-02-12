Sudan: Representative Renews Keenness to Cooperate With UN

Khartoum — Sudan Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador, Omer Dahab has renewed Sudan's keenness to cooperate with the United Nations, stressing that the improvement of security situations in Darfur should be reflected in the Security Council Resolutions.

Ambassador, Dahab has commended he contacts and viewpoints exchange between the experts of Sudan mission and the UN Security Council member-states.

This came at the Council's main annual session to renew the mandate of its resolution 1591, which was passed twelve years ago.

The Permanent Representative cited the UN Security Council resolution in June last year, which approved the return of the situation to normality.

Ambassador Dahab has also lauded Kuwait, which holds the chairmanship of the Security Council for the current month.