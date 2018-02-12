Sudan: World Cup in Sudan

Khartoum — The World Cup will be displayed in the country on the 21th of the current month during its international Tour before reaching Russia, the organizer of the2018 World Cup tournament.

The Director of Commercial Relations and Soft Drinks, at Dal Food Group, Mahmud Kamal Abdulatif told reporters that the Cup will be brought in the country for two days by private Dubai plane, then moves to Addis Ababa.

"The Cup will be presented at a press conference at the Khartoum airport in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports Union, the Sudanese Football Federation, the Sudanese Olympic Committee, FIFA officials and representatives of Coca-Cola Company," He said.

He expressed his happiness that the Sudan and the Dal Group companies are part of the event.

Director of Communications in DAL, Fathi Osman said that the group was keen to the visit of the trophy to Sudan, adding that the Cup will stay in Sudan for two days.

SUNA indicates that Coca-Cola International, through its partnership with FIFA, has the exclusive rights to the World Cup tour, which will include 91 cities and 51 countries on six continents in nine months, crossing 1, 52000 kilometers during the period of the total tour.