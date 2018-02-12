Africa: AS Vita Cruise Past Wanderers

DR Congo giants, AS Vita, made the most of their home advantage when they thumped visiting Malawi champions, Be Forward Wanderers, 4-0 in the preliminary round first-leg match played at a packed Omnisports Stade des Matyrs in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Deploying a defensive 4-5-1 system with Peter Wadabwa as the lone striker, Wanderers kept the host at bay in the early stages. The tide of the game changed in the 17th minute when Ducapel Moloko opened the floodgates for the hosts, firing past Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa.

The hosts were keen on doing the business at home and Mukoko Batezadio made it 2-0 in the 29th minute before Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele added the third goal three minutes before the interval.

AS Vita led 3-0 at half-time, and there was no stopping of the hosts in the second stanza as Moloko killed the game off as a contest with yet another clinical finish for his second goal three minutes from time.

The goal chocked the life out of the Malawians who were left to chase their own shadows.

AS Vita coach Florent Ibenge was more than pleased with the result whereas his counterpart, Yasin Osman, admitted his side has a mountain to climb in the second leg to be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Wednesday, 21 February 2018.

Results

Saturday, 10 February 2018

CNaPs Sport (Madagascar) 2-1 KCCA (Uganda)

Zanaco (Zambia) 3-0 Armed Forces (Gambia)

Stade Malien (Mali) 1-1 Williamsville AC (Cote d'Ivoire)

RC Kadiogo (Burkina Faso) 1-0 Mounana (Gabon)

AS FAN (Niger) 1-3 Horoya (Guinea)

Generation Foot (Senegal) 2-0 Makkassa (Egypt)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-0 Saint Louis (Seychelles)

Township Rollers (Botswana) 3-0 El Merreikh (Sudan)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 2-0 Leones Vegatarianos (Equatorial Guinea)

Concorde (Mauritania) 1-1 Esperance (Tunisia)

AC Leopards (Congo) 2-1 AS Port (Togo)

JKU (Zanzibar) 0-0 Zesco (Zambia)

Difaa El Jadida (Morocco) 10-0 Benfica (Guinea Bissau)

Bidvest (South Africa) 2-0 Pamplemousses (Mauritius)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 1-1 Lydia Academic (Burundi)

Sunday, 11 February 2018

Saint George (Ethiopia) vs Al Salam Wau (South Sudan)

Bantu (Lesotho) 2-4 Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

El Tahadi (Libya) 1-0 Aduana (Ghana)

ES Setif (Algeria) 6-0 Olympic de Bangui (Central African Republic)

AS Real (Mali) 1-1 MFM (Nigeria)

AS Otoho (Congo) 2-0 MC Alger (Algeria)

Plateau United (Nigeria) 3-0 Eding Sport (Cameroon)

LISCR (Liberia) 1-0 El Hilal (Sudan)

Buffles (Benin) 1-1 ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire)

Ngaya (Comoros) 1-1 UD Songo (Mozambique)

AS Vita (DR Congo) 4-0 Be Forward (Malawi)

Primeiro de Agosto (Angola) 3-0 FC Platinum (Zimbabwe)

