Tanzania: TTB Calls for Reliable Services

Manyara — The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) has pleaded with private and public actors in the tourism industry to offer the best and reliable services in order to retain a big share in the world market.

Speaking yesterday during the tour of a Chinese delegation and TTB officials, TTB Information Officer Irene Mville said the ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources and board have done a tremendous job to put Tanzania back on world's tourism map.

Ms Mville asked other actors in the industry to equally play their part through improvement of their services in order to win a bigger market share.

She said TTB has been using foreign famous people as voluntary envoys to present Tanzania in the promotion of its tourist attractions, adding that all stakeholders in the sector should compliment government and TTB efforts.

"TTB has done its best to attract visitors from the Chinese tourist market. All stakeholders must rise to the occasion so that we increase the number of visitors from China," she said.

besides the celebrated Chinese Film Artist, Ms Hai Qing, popularly known as Maudodo in Tarangire national park.

Records show that some 100 million Chinese tourist visited world destinations in 2016. But Tanzania got just a fraction of the world's share, despite the fact that Tanzania and China have very close ties.

Ms Hai pledged to be a voluntary energetic envoy in promoting Tanzanian tourist attractions in all countries she will visit. She said she saw astonishing game and amazing natural scenery, and that it was her first time to see some of the animals.

She said she has learnt that Tanzanians are very hospitable individuals. "Wherever I went, people were very welcoming and friendly."

Ms Hai was also accompanied by TTB Marketing Officer, Mr Stephen Vallen, who said it is the first time Ms Hai is visiting Tanzania. He said Ms Hai has participated in various social activities.

Mr Vallen called on Tanzanian entrepreneurs to give Chinese tourists services that meet their savour in order to attract more Chinese tourists in the future.