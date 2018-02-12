Eritrea: Commemoration of Operation Fenkil Underway

Massawa — The official ceremony of the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of Operation Fenkil was conducted with enthusiasm under the theme "Fenkil: The Dawn of Freedom".

Today in the morning hours, President Isaias Afwerki laid wreath at the Tiwalet Monument in connection with the Operation Fenkil.

Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, General Flipos Weldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Forces, Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael, Chairwomen of the National Union of Eritrean Women, Mr. Kibrom Andemicael, Managing Director in the Northern Red Sea region, and Mr. Haile Asfeha, Mayor of Massawa city respectively also laid wreath at the Patriots Monument.

On the official commemorative ceremony that was attended by senior government and PFDJ officials as well as a number of pilgrims and Massawa residents, the Mayor of the port city of Massawa, Mr. Haile Asfaha, indicated that the port city of Massawa is being gradually renovated from the damage it sustained from the enemy and that strong effort is being exerted to develop the socio-economic status of the city.

The Chairman of the Holiday's Coordinating Committee, Mr. Siraj Haj, on his part said that Operation Fenkil commemoration is a national historic holiday in which the Eritrean people renew their pledge to their martyrs and expressed appreciation to all that contributed for the success of the event.

The event was highlighted by exhibition staged by the Eritrean Navy, cultural performances, and other performances depicting Operation Fenkil.