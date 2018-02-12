Egypt: High Speed Innovation for Cairo International Airport

Cairo — THE continent's second busiest airport, Cairo International, is poised to ensure faster border crossings for millions of travellers, whilst ensuring rigorous security checking of passports and other identity credentials.

This follows the supply of automated document readers by Gemalto, the world leader in digital security.

The Gemalto document reader, AT9000 MK2, rapidly authenticates International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant passports as well as other official documents such as identity cards, visas and driver's licenses.

A simple scanning of documents at virtually any orientation enables quick operation by staff.

The reader automatically detects and checks document security features, including those visible under ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) light.

Anti-glare technology minimizes the interference that can be caused by materials such as shiny laminates.

Magdy Ishak, Chairman of Cairo Airport Co, says the airport is Egypt's most important gateway for business visitors, tourists and citizens returning home.

"Investment in Gemalto's highly efficient document readers demonstrates our commitment to both enhancing the traveler experience and protecting Egypt against ID fraud," says Ishak.

The next busiest airport after South Africa's OR Tambo, Cairo International Airport currently welcomes 15 million passengers every year.

With global air travel continuing to grow, authorities are under intense pressure to reduce queues at border control and strengthen protection against threats such as illegal immigration.

Mohamad Eit, Regional Manager for Identity Management System in Middle East for Gemalto, says border control is an important first impression that a country makes on its overseas visitors.

"The automated document readers will put Cairo International airport at the leading edge of fast, accurate authentication of travel documents, helping authorities strike the right balance between a warm welcome for legitimate passengers and water-tight defense against security threats," says Eit.