12 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Cameroon Imposes Curfew in English-Speaking Region

Photo: Youtube/Paul Biya
President Paul Biya
By NDI Eugene NDI

Authorities have imposed a week-long night curfew in the tense English-speaking Northwest Cameroon, citing an "imminent attack" by secessionists "with support of mercenaries" from the Niger Delta in nearby Nigeria.

A leaked internal memo from Defence minister Joseph Beti Assomo to the regional governors of Northwest and Southwest regions, ordered that the curfew between 8pm and 6am should take effect from Saturday.

CURFEW

Northwest regional Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique said in an application order that movement of people and property has been restricted for "one week renewable".

He said all businesses and public places would remain closed while night travel buses were expected to leave town before 8pm.

