Lawyer Miguna Miguna has filed a suit seeking reinstatement of his Kenyan passport and citizenship.

He is also seeking an order to allow him back into the country, as well as access to immigration and customs clearance.

Mr Miguna filed his suit through lawyer Nelson Havi, who swore an affidavit on his behalf.

Mr Miguna was deported to Canada on February 6 after being held incommunicado for five days.

More to follow.