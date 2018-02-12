Tanzania: Govt Allocates Plots for Dar Residents Affected By Airport Expansion

The government is providing a total of 537 alternative plots to residents of Kipunguni A and Eastern Kipunguni who will leave their areas to pave way for the extension of Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)

The exercise involves residents who were to leave the airport area for expansion as announced by the government since 1997.

Speaking during a meeting with the residents at JNIA yesterday, the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Mr Atashasta Nditiye, said that the alternative plots have been located at Msongola ward and will be handed over to the residents next week.

"The journey started in 1997 but today, I can assure you that plots are there and they will be handed over to you next week," he told the residents.

According to him, a team of experts from Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) and Ilala Municipal Council was currently inspecting the plots to make sure everyone gets his/her part.

During the meeting, some residents raised their concerns over the evaluation of their properties with the amount that they are going to be paid as compensation.

A resident of Eastern Kipunguni, Mr Maganda Jilabi wanted to know the right evaluation criterion to be used considering the fact that over 20 years have passed the exercise started.

But Mr Nditiye said the evaluation to be used in compensation was the one that was conducted in 2013.

"We have conducted evaluations three times. We did it in 1997, 2009 and 2013. However, it is the third one that will apply," he said.

According to the TAA acting director general, Mr Richard Mayongela, they received the plots in January 2018 at a total cost of Sh3.7 billion.

About 1600 houses are to be demolition in Kipunguni A and Eastern Kipunguni wards, affecting a total of 1,186 people.

The residents will be offered plots in phases.