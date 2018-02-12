Namibia: Austria and Germany Are World Champions

Austria and Germany won the men and women's titles at the Indoor Hockey World Cup which was concluded in Berlin on Sunday.

In the men's final, Austria beat Germany on a penalty shootout, while Germany beat the Netherland 3-2 in the women's final.

In the men's final Germany took the lead after two goals in two minutes by captain Martin Haner and Martin Zwicker, but Austria immediately struck back through Dominic Uher as Germany went into halftime leading 2-1.

Christopher Ruhr stretched Germany's lead to 3-1 six minutes into the second half, but Austria produced a great comeback and two short corner goals by Michael Korper saw them drawing level and forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

Here Austria held their nerve, winning 3-2 to become the world champions for the first time.

In the women's final, Germany beat the defending champions the Netherlands 2-1 to win the title for the third time.

After a goalless first half, Lieke van Wijk gave the Dutch the lead on 26 minutes, but Nike Lorenz equalised for Germany three minutes later, while Anne Schroder scored the winning goal on 32 minutes.

It was the third time that Germany had won the World Cup after previous victories in 2003 and 2011, while the Netherlands have won it twice, in 2007 and 2015.

Iran won the men's bronze medal after beating Australia 5-0 in the third place playoff, while Belarus won the women's bronze medal after beating Ukraine 2-1 in the third place playoff match.

Namibia's Kiana Cormack finished as the joint top goal scorer of the women's tournament with nine goals in six matches, while Yana Vorushylo of Ukraine scored nine goals in seven matches.

Christopher Ruhr of Germany was the top goalscorer in the men's competition with 19 goals, followed by Michael Korper of Austria with 17 goals and Reza Norouzzadeh with 16 goals.