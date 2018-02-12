11 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Austria and Germany Are World Champions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helge Schütz

Austria and Germany won the men and women's titles at the Indoor Hockey World Cup which was concluded in Berlin on Sunday.

In the men's final, Austria beat Germany on a penalty shootout, while Germany beat the Netherland 3-2 in the women's final.

In the men's final Germany took the lead after two goals in two minutes by captain Martin Haner and Martin Zwicker, but Austria immediately struck back through Dominic Uher as Germany went into halftime leading 2-1.

Christopher Ruhr stretched Germany's lead to 3-1 six minutes into the second half, but Austria produced a great comeback and two short corner goals by Michael Korper saw them drawing level and forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

Here Austria held their nerve, winning 3-2 to become the world champions for the first time.

In the women's final, Germany beat the defending champions the Netherlands 2-1 to win the title for the third time.

After a goalless first half, Lieke van Wijk gave the Dutch the lead on 26 minutes, but Nike Lorenz equalised for Germany three minutes later, while Anne Schroder scored the winning goal on 32 minutes.

It was the third time that Germany had won the World Cup after previous victories in 2003 and 2011, while the Netherlands have won it twice, in 2007 and 2015.

Iran won the men's bronze medal after beating Australia 5-0 in the third place playoff, while Belarus won the women's bronze medal after beating Ukraine 2-1 in the third place playoff match.

Namibia's Kiana Cormack finished as the joint top goal scorer of the women's tournament with nine goals in six matches, while Yana Vorushylo of Ukraine scored nine goals in seven matches.

Christopher Ruhr of Germany was the top goalscorer in the men's competition with 19 goals, followed by Michael Korper of Austria with 17 goals and Reza Norouzzadeh with 16 goals.

Namibia

Reservoir Dries Up Threatening Fresh Produce Hub

The future of the Agro Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA) fresh produce hub in Ongwediva is currently hanging in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.