12 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Economy Tipped for Strong Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Kamndaya

Barclays Africa Group says Tanzania's economy is growing at 7.2 per cent, this year, citing agriculture and massive investment in infrastructure as major driving factors.

Speaking during an economic forum for Barclays Bank Tanzania (BBT) customers, a research specialist from Barclays Africa Group, Ms Samantha Singh, said Tanzania would continue being one of the best performing economies on the continent.

"In the short term, Tanzania's economy will be driven by agriculture - with forecast for good weather - while in the long term, investment in narrowing the country's infrastructure gap will give the economy a new boost," she said.

Currently, much of the investment in infrastructure will come from the public sector, but Barclays Africa Group believes that with time, well coordinated public private partnerships (PPPs) in the area will be driving the economy.

According to the Barclays Africa Group, Tanzania's inflation will remain between 4 and 5 per cent this year and that country will also have foreign exchange reserves, which will be enough to cover 5.6 months of imports.

The forum - which was held at the weekend - gave a platform for BBT to explain to some of its key clients, the highlights of the bank's unaudited 2017 financial statements.

BBT was one of the best performing commercial banks in the country last year after rising from a loss of Sh8.7 billion to generating a Sh10.9 billion profit in 2017.

The bank registered increases in both interest and non-interest income streams with the former climbing from Sh42.8 billion in 2016 to Sh50.668 billion in 2017 while the latter improved to Sh36.98 billion from Sh30.678 billion, according to figures - produced at the event by the BBT chief finance officer, Mr Obedi Laiser.

BBT also managed to bring down its Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of total gross loans ratio to 8.5 in 2017 from 11 per cent in 2016.

The BBT managing director, Mr Abdi Mohammed attributed the growth to ongoing efforts to improve service delivery.

"We have invested in easier ways of doing business with our customers. We have invested in people and in technology and we are also leveraging on our status as a subsidiary of a banking giant," he said.

Looking forward, he harboured hopes that the bank will perform even better in 2018.

Tanzania

Banning Pastic Material in Tanzania a Possibility

Tanzania is still weighing on impact of the envisaged ban on the use polythene materials before effecting it. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.