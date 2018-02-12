12 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: MPs Chilenga, Jooma Predict Doom for PP in 2019 Elections - Orange Party Operating Like Headless Chicken

By Zawadi Chilunga

People's Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda will be reduced to spectators in the 2019 elections because it has no direction like a headless chicken, two members of Parliament (MPs) for the party have said.

Welani Chilenga of Chitipa South, who has been a vibrant voice of PP in Parliament, and former Chief Whip Ralph Jooma of Mangochi Monkey Bay, has said the orange camp has lost direction because of lack of mature and visionary leadership.

The two expressed their discontent after the party moved them from front benches in the House to be backbenchers on claims that they are now aligning themselves to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chilenga was also removed as chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources by the PP politburo.

In published report, Chilenga said PP risk not even winning a parliamentary seat in 2019 elections.

"There is no leadership ,. You must expect more confusion, and if this continues, the party will not get even a seat in the 2019 elections," said Chilenga in quotes reported in the local press.

Chilenga aid even if Joyce Banda returns to Malawi from her self-imposed exile, "it is too late, and people have already lost hope in PP."

The Chitipa South constituency MP stressed that PP "has lost direction."

Jooma collaborated , saying PP will be "reduced to a spectator" in 2019 elections because the party "lacks leadership."

But PP deputy spokesman Ackson Kalaile Banda dismissed the MPs, saying their remarks were "sour grapes" after being removed for working with DPP.

