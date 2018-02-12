12 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Ponders Harmonisation of Mobile Money Transactions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Mirondo

The government now wants all telecommunication companies to register their mobile money transactions with the National Switch as it seeks to rollout interoperability across all operators.

This comes amid reports that some of the telecommunication companies have been reluctant to connect TTCL Pesa and HaloPesa onto an interoperability platform through bilateral arrangement.

In a move that promotes financial inclusion, Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel and Zantel reached an interoperability agreement in September 2014 to allow their customers to interact with each other.

Through the interoperability agreement, customers can make payments from the mobile money account of one provider to the mobile money account of another provider.

An assistant manager in the directorate of national payment system at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), Mr George Sije, told journalists in Mtwara at the weekend that telecommunication operators have been given until February 28, this year, to connect to the National Switch.

"While the companies are currently connecting through a bilateral arrangement, we are also looking at an option of the National Switch," he said.

He said the National Switch system was considered 10 years ago, but market conditions were not conducive then.

The government, he said, was engaging all stakeholders.

The National Switch, he said, entails a central infrastructure of all payment systems for service providers that will reduce costs. It will also make the service accessible to all Tanzanians.

"So far, all stakeholders have accepted and they are currently working on a modality of how to work it out," he said

The central infrastructure will diversify the number to send mobile money to and strengthen consumer protection framework that will solve all challenges.

It also increases transaction volumes, lowers transaction cost and contribute to economic growth.

Tanzania

Banning Pastic Material in Tanzania a Possibility

Tanzania is still weighing on impact of the envisaged ban on the use polythene materials before effecting it. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.