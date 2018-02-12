Namibia: Craven Thrilled With Nedbank Cycle Challenge Win

Dan Craven was crowned the champion of the 2018 Nedbank Cycle Challenge after winning the 100-kilometre race in Windhoek on Sunday in a time of two hours, 16 minutes and two seconds.

Drikus Coetzee lost a thrilling sprint finish to end second despite posting the same time as Craven, while Lotto Petrus was third in a time of 2:16:08.

The race started at Zoo Park, with riders cycling along Independence Avenue before joining Hosea Kutako Drive all the way to the Western Bypass.

They turned back at the Döbra turn-off to Brakwater before rejoining the bypass at the weighbridge.

The route took them to Sam Nujoma Drive, where they continued up to Matchless Mine, where they made a U-turn to rejoin the bypass once again before retracing their steps to Zoo Park via Independence Avenue to finish the race.

Speaking to Nampa after the race, Craven, who replaced Till Drobisch as champion, said he had a great race, and was happy with the challenge he got from his fellow riders.

"Lotto and Drikus rode very well, especially after we broke off from the pack when we went into Sam Nujoma Drive. We thought we were clear of the chasing pack and relaxed a bit, which made them close the gap on us, and we decided to increase the tempo, which helped in keeping the gap until the finish line," he noted.

Vera Adrian won the women's section of the Cycle Challenge. She beat defending champion Michelle Vorster to the sprint in a time of 2:43:07 to claim top honours in the women's section.

Vorster finished the race in 2:43:08, while Michelle Doman finished in third position in a time of 2:51:00.

Adrian told Nampa it felt really good to win the race.

"I am now more focused on competing in the African Cycling Championships in Rwanda next week," she said.

Over 1 000 cyclists participated in this year's event, which is in its 33rd year of existence.

This year, the distances for the challenges were 20, 30, 60 and 100 kilometres.

The top three in the shorter disciplines were as follows:

Men's 60km - Justin Vosloo 1:25:56, Schalk van der Merwe 1:25:57, Alexander Miller 1:25:57;

Women's 60km - Jeanne Heunis 1:29:15, Antje Tietz 1:29:16, Mandy Huysamen 1:29:18;

Men's 30 km - Shawapwala Eita 0:54:43, Haufiku Ruben 0:54:58, Ivor de Klerk 0:55:49;

Women's 30 km - Monique du Plessis 0:57:06, Suleika Heigan 1:00:06 and Angelique Rall 1:02:31. - Nampa