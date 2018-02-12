Another race, another record came the way of South Africa's Dominique Scott on the international indoor circuit at the weekend.

Less than a week after racing to a personal best and national indoor 3000-metre best at the Millrose Games in New York, Scott was at it again, this time at Boston's Reggie Lewis Centre, venue for the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, part of the IAAF World Indoor Tour Series.

She ended up fourth with a time of 4min 07.25 seconds in a race won by Ethiopia's Dawit Seyaum in 4:04.38. African athletes made up three of the first four places as Seyaum's teammate Gudaf Tsegay was third in 4:04.91.

Runner-up was Jamaica's Aisha Praught, winner of the 3000m at the Millrose event where Scott placed third.

Scott's 4:07.25 is another impressive personal best and record (subject to ratification) and sliced 3.75sec off her former best, run in New York a year ago.

Equally significant is that the professional Adidas athlete's time on the tight and curved 200m track is faster than her outdoor PB of 4:08.04 run in Italy last year.

Scott's first lap was a brisk 15.93sec and she placed herself handily in sixth spot in the field of 12. She moved up steadily to fourth with less than half the race to run and despite slipping back two spots she finished strongly again to secure fourth spot.