12 February 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Africa: Malawi to Play Uganda in Friendly March 17

By Green Muheya

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has secured a strength testing match for the Flames to play with Uganda Cranes as part of the preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu confirmed the development and said the match will be played on March 17 which will be a Fifa calendar date.

The Flames will travel to Kampala, Uganda for the friendly.

Nyamilandu said Uganda will be "a good test" for the Flames.

According to Nyamilandu, Uganda will meet accommodation, meals and local transport expenses for the Flames.

Meanwhile, FAM is planning to secure another friendly match with a North African team.

Malawi plays Morocco in September away in he Afcon qualifiers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

