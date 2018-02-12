12 February 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Members of House of Lords of UK Meet Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Lord Meghnad Desai and Lord St John of Bletso of the House of Lords of UK met the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Friday 09 February at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement Lord St John of Bletso underlined that his meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth was friendly and fruitful and discussions focused mostly on advantages that digital transformation can bring in its wake such as employment opportunities. Digital skills, technology and Blockchain were also among the other topics discussed, he pointed out.

For his part, Lord Meghnad Desai highlighted that the main issues discussed with Prime Minister Jugnauth revolved around how he can assist in paving the way for appropriate regulatory frameworks for encouraging and supporting the development of Fintech in Mauritius.

He emphasised that Mauritius should bank on its international goodwill to transform itself into a regional technology hub and invest in its human capital to pave the way forward to adapt itself for the benefit of its financial sector.

Lord Desai pointed out that the main purpose of their visit is to assess the current regulatory set up with respect to Fintech and Innovation-driven Financial Services Regulations in Mauritius and make recommendations on the need to introduce new sets of regulations for Fintech and lnnovation as well as to identify priority areas within the regulatory space of Fintech activities.

Mauritius

Prime Minister Expresses Determination to Modernise Road Infrastructure

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.