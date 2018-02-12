Tanzania: Hospital Inches Close to Global Award

Sumbawanga — RUKWA Regional Referral Hospital in Sumbawanga Town is on the process of acquiring international accreditation following a modern laboratory it has built.

The revelation was made by the institution's Medical-in- Charge, Dr John Lawi recently in an interview with the 'Daily News' here, adding that the last evaluation taken here last year in February, showed the laboratory was awarded and raised to a Four Star level.

"The state of the art laboratory was built in 2010 through financial assistance from Abbott Fund and was inaugurated by former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete," he further said.

He said between July and September 2017, about 1,800 pregnant women delivered at the health facility, further indicating that out of the number, 1,398 of them delivered in the normal way, and the rest through Caesarean operations.

"This number is equivalent to 20 pregnant women delivering normally each day here, while four go through the Caesarean operation on daily basis," pointed out Dr Lawi . He said the health facility was launched as a Health Centre in 1974, before being upgraded to full fledged Regional Referral Hospital in November 2012.

"This referral is a Regional Hospital that provides professional services as well as handles referral cases to about 1,192,366 people," he added. The doc noted that currently the institution faces an acute shortage of skilled health workers, despite running with 308 as general staff against 481 that it requires as well as 64 professionals against 173 in demand.