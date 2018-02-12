Police officers were among a number of suspects arrested in Gauteng over the weekend as the police continued its fight against crime.

Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police "mean business when they say they will get rid of criminal elements within the ranks".

"A police constable was arrested in Sandringham, Johannesburg for attempted business robbery, misuse of [a] state vehicle and defeating the ends of justice," Masondo said.

The constable was alleged to have colluded with three suspects to rob a business in Limbro Park. He was accused of using a state vehicle to transport the criminals.

Masondo said police arrested the constable and two of his suspects.

'Extortion and kidnapping'

He said in a separate incident, another constable and five other people were arrested for extortion and for allegedly kidnapping a foreign national in Potchefstroom in the North West.

"The six were arrested and the victim rescued following the swift response by police to an attack on a family member who had delivered the ransom fee in the West Rand," he said.

Masondo said in a third incident, a constable was arrested in Protea Glen, Soweto, for corruption, extortion and fraud.

"The police officer together with his accomplice were arrested by the Gauteng Anti-corruption Unit for allegedly soliciting about R30 000 from people they promised to get employment for, from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department," Masondo said.

Reducing crime to an all-time low

"In their effort to ensure the realisation of reducing crime to an all-time low, Gauteng police have been out on the streets and arrested more than 1 900 suspects over the weekend for various crimes. Various intelligence led operations were conducted that included roadblocks, stop and search, shebeen raiding, and raiding of wanted suspects," Masondo said.

He said 348 people were arrested in Ekurhuleni for crimes ranging from rape and house breaking to assault. Four hundred and forty four people were arrested in the Tshwane area for a range of crimes including business robbery.

Masondo said police from Soweto and the West Rand arrested 719 suspects, while 391 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg on a range of crimes including business robbery, assault, fraud and armed robbery.

He said they would all be appearing in different courts across the province on Monday.

Source: News24