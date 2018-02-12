12 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dead Uncle Main Suspect After 2 Toddlers Are Hacked to Death

Two toddlers - aged 3 and 2 - have been hacked to death allegedly by their uncle in Bhobhoyi in Port Shepstone, on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Monday. The man later died after he was hit by a truck.

The children's grandmother was also injured during the attack on Sunday morning, Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The three victims were sleeping in the same bed when they were set upon with a bush knife.

Two cases of murder and one of attempted murder were opened at the Port Shepstone police station following the incident, Zwane said.

"The third victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment," he said.

The children's parents were not in the house at the time of the attack, according to media reports.

Zwane said the suspect, who is believed to be the son of the elderly woman, died a short while after he fled the scene.

"It is alleged that the suspect fled the scene and he was later knocked down by a truck along the N2 freeway," he said.

Zwane said it was not clear whether the suspect intentionally ran in front of the truck.

"A case of culpable homicide will be opened. It is not clear whether he wanted to commit suicide or not," he added.

Source: News24

