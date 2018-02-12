South Africa: Daniel Jones Lives Up to Top Lifesaving Billing

Team South Africa's Daniel Jones lived up to his billing as one of the Eastern Cape's elite athletes with a dominant display in the General Tire Lifesaving South Africa Eastern Cape Provincial Championships at Nahoon Beach in East London.

Summerstrand's Jones was part of the South African men's squad at last year's International Sea Rescue Championship in New Zealand, and his form proved imposing back in familiar South African conditions.

Jones won the Surf Swim event and took first in a tight finish in the Single Ski. Jones then partnered with Richard Mangold to take the men's Double Surfski title.

Jones was also named overall male champion in the Open Division and Summerstrand's Britney Linde took the honours among the senior females.

East London Lifesaving who took the club title. Summerstrand was second and King's Beach third.

Runaldo Pedro was another who revelled after the experience of having represented the South African junior national squad in New Zealand.

Pedro, who won the Under-19 Beach Flags in New Zealand, reaffirmed his class as one of the rising stars in South African Lifesaving when he did the Beach Sprints and Flags double in the Under-19 category at the local provincial championships over the weekend.

Luke Johnson of hosts East London Surf Lifesaving Club won the men's Open Beach long run title.

Other notable highlights included Summerstrand's Dee Kotze's victories in the Paddle events. Kotze also teamed up with Chane de Jager to win the Double Surfski. De Jager also won the Women's Open Surf Swim title.

Summerstand's athletes excelled in the Junior and Senior Open Divisions, with Britney Linder also doing the double in the Women's Open Beach Flags and Sprints. Tristan Jonas won the Men's Open Beach sprint event and led his club to victory in the men's Open Beach Relay event.

Jason Collier was also impressive in beating Todd Slabbert in the men's Open Flags.

