The EFF has condemned the alleged racist attack on a South African athlete and called on the police to bring the attackers to justice.

Thabang Mosiako, 5 000m athletic star and Boston College student, and his friend were attacked in Potchefstroom, North West, last week, leaving Mosiako in hospital.

"We call on the South African police to do a thorough investigation and bring these men into justice," the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Monday.

"It is very clear that the phenomenon of racist attacks by white Afrikaner men is common in small towns like Potchefstroom. It is well known that they go around beating black people and do so at times in the presence of police, with impunity."

Over the weekend, police said the attack was one of numerous fights that occurred during the university's Raising and Giving (RAG) activities.

Mosiako was set to jet off to Algeria next month to take part in the African Championships, but it now looks unlikely that he will be able to take part.

Ndlozi called on black people to stand together and make sure these attacks didn't continue.

"We further call on black communities to form people's policing forums to ensure that they hunt and bring these racists to book," he said.

"All black people, particularly students of the surrounding colleges and universities in Potchefstroom must unite against white racism by constituting policing forums to police anti-black racism.

"No white man must lay a hand on black people anywhere and not meet the consequences of their brutal action," Ndlozi said.

Source: News24