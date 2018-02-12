12 February 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: I'm My Own Boss - Singer Andy Muridzo

Afro-pop singer and songwriter Andy 'Baba Keketso' Muridzo says he is his own boss and does not need to consult anyone with regards to his music and career moves.

Muridzo was responding to a question on whether he would seek a green light from Jah Prayzah to do a collaboration with the American based legend.

"Let me make this clear,I'm my own boss ,I can not however give an answer right now on a collaboration with 'Hurricane Hugo.

"I will think about it and then answer you tomorrow."said cheeky Baba Keketso.

Before signing under MTM, versatile Muridzo who recently released a dance-hall track ,was seen as a force capable of outplaying his now boss, Jah Prayza.

However, it seems Muridzo will have to continue whistling under Jah Prayzah's armpits as he has been hovering in the shadows of his boss.

Meanwhile, Muridzo is expected to be part of the entourage that will perform at a homecoming gig for Chimurenga music icon, Dr Thomas Mapfumo, who has been on a self imposed exile since 2004.

The "bira" will feature Mapfumo's long time friend and rival, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

