11 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Let Us Remember the Ideal for Which Mandela Was Prepared to Die' - Cyril Ramaphosa

Tagged:

Related Topics

document

This is an edited version of ANC president and South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the Grand Parade in Cape Town at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations on Sunday 11 February 2018. Ramaphosa deviated from the speech as written here.

Fellow South Africans,

We meet here, in this historic place and on this momentous day, to officially launch the centenary celebrations of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

In this year, we also celebrate the centenary of Albertina Sisulu, a great daughter of the African soil who dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Over the course of this year, we will dedicate activities across the country to recall the profound contribution that she made to the struggle for the rights of our people through her leadership of the ANC and other formations of the Mass Democratic Movement.

We will recall the great sacrifices she made and the pioneering role she played in the struggle for the emancipation of women.

We have chosen to launch the centenary celebrations here on the Grand Parade in the city of Cape Town, because it was here that Madiba spoke his first words to the South African people after 27 years in prison....

South Africa

If Ramaphosa Can't Do It, Let Parliament - Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says Parliament should be allowed to do its job if the "talk shop" between ANC president Cyril… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.