South Africa: 'Let Us Remember the Ideal for Which Mandela Was Prepared to Die' - Cyril Ramaphosa

document

This is an edited version of ANC president and South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech at the Grand Parade in Cape Town at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations on Sunday 11 February 2018. Ramaphosa deviated from the speech as written here.

Fellow South Africans,

We meet here, in this historic place and on this momentous day, to officially launch the centenary celebrations of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

In this year, we also celebrate the centenary of Albertina Sisulu, a great daughter of the African soil who dedicated her life to the service of her people.

Over the course of this year, we will dedicate activities across the country to recall the profound contribution that she made to the struggle for the rights of our people through her leadership of the ANC and other formations of the Mass Democratic Movement.

We will recall the great sacrifices she made and the pioneering role she played in the struggle for the emancipation of women.

We have chosen to launch the centenary celebrations here on the Grand Parade in the city of Cape Town, because it was here that Madiba spoke his first words to the South African people after 27 years in prison....