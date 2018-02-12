12 February 2018

South Africa: Monday, Monday - a Sunday Countdown to the NEC Meeting On 'The Matter' of Cde Jacob

By Carien Du Plessis

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa could have been announcing the end of Jacob Zuma's presidency when he stepped into Madiba's shoes of 28 years ago on the Grand Parade in Cape Town on a hot Sunday afternoon, but he didn't. Instead, he kept South Africa in the holding pattern of the past week, telling them to wait another day and promising it would all come to a close in the next 24 hours.

While the country held its breath and President Jacob Zuma's diary retreated into a radio silence, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC's Top Six merrily went about their business of planning a post-Zuma future.

Ramaphosa, with little fanfare and only light security detail, attended a mass at St George's Cathedral before stepping out to the Taj Hotel across the road to lunch with a group of party veterans.

What he prayed for in the privacy of his pew only Ramaphosa knows, but the fact that a photo opportunity wasn't possible with the ever-cheerful but sickly Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who preached in that cathedral for many difficult apartheid years, was a sad reminder that the moral voices of the Struggle...

