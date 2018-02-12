Nigeria: Permanent Secretary Calls for Care for Dementia Patients

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Bolaji Adebiyi has urged Nigerians to care for dementia patients as well as create a society where people living with dementia feel acceptable.

He expressed the readiness of the ministry to continue collaborating with stakeholders to ensure reduction in stigmatization of people living with dementia, especially now that the Federal Government has enacted the Senior Citizens Centre Act.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Emmanuel Igbinosun stated this recently in Abuja while delivering his keynote address at the 2nd Anniversary of Dementia Friends Nigeria.

He explained that dementia is known to have a significant socio-economic impact as it is found mainly amongst older persons.

In their separate goodwill messages, the representative of the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA), Mrs. Nike Ajala and Trade Union Congress (TUC) represented by Comrade Hassan Anka applauded the effort and support of Federal Government in taking positive steps on issues concerning the aged, just as they urged the government to engage all social partners as it cannot be undertaken by government alone.