Luanda — Recreativo do Libolo started well the 2018 first division National Football Championship (Girabola) by defeating, in the inaugural round on Sunday, the 1º de Maio de Benguela squad by 2-0.

The goals were scored by Sidney (42 min) and Viet (52).

Some (partial) results of the first round:

(Feb. 10, Saturday)

Recreativo do Libolo - 1º de Maio, 2-0

JGM - Bravos do Maquis (1-1)