Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto team last Sunday in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, beat FC Platinum of Zimbabwe by 3-0, in a first-leg game counting for the eliminatory bout of access to the group stage of the African Champion Clubs Cup in Football.

The score was opened by Mongo, at the seventh minute of the game.

The other two goals were scored in the second half of the game, namely by Jackes at the 54th and 62nd minutes.

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to happen in two weeks' time.