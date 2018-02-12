12 February 2018

Angola: MPLA Wants to Intensify Fight Against Corruption

Malanje — The ruling MPLA party secretary general, António Paulo Cassoma, urged the party members Saturday in Malanje for more responsibility and discipline in the fight against corruption, nepotism, impunity and other practices of mismanagement the public property.

The politician was speaking during the launch of the party's national political agenda for 2018.

Among the tasks, the MPLA secretary general highlighted the set of tasks aimed at the successful holding of municipal elections in the country.

In the field of the party diplomacy, António Paulo Cassoma stressed the need to strengthen cooperation and solidarity with political parties with which MPLA has historical ties, especially those of the region and those of the International Socialist.

