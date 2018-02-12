12 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Oil Sector Prepares Fiscal Incentives Document

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The country's oil sector is finalising a document which revises the Executive Order on fiscal incentives and marginal discoveries, which will enable a boost in crude-oil production, informed last Friday, in Luanda, the secretary of State for Oil, Paulino Jerónimo.

The official spoke to the press at the forum that served to hear the opinions of entrepreneurs in relation to the trade sector, in the ambit of the Programme of Support to Production, Promotion of Exports and Replacement of Imports (Prodesi), which is being co-ordinated by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

He explained that in light of the existing contracts, marginal discoveries are not economically viable, reason why there is a need to create fiscal incentives to develop them (marginal discoveries).

On the other hand, he said, the sector is also considering the drafting of a new and modern legislation on gas, since the objective is to bestow rights on companies that explore this natural resource.

According to Paulino Jerónimo, this document is almost finished and might be submitted to the President of the Republic (head of the Executive) still this month.

"So far, in the legislation that we have gas belongs to the state. Now, we need to give rights to those that discover it (...)", explained the secretary of State.

Currently, Angola's crude-oil production is of 1.6 million barrels per day, thus being the second main producer in the south Sahara region, after Nigeria.

Angola

MPLA Wants to Intensify Fight Against Corruption

The ruling MPLA party secretary general, António Paulo Cassoma, urged the party members Saturday in Malanje for… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.