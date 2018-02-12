Nigeria: Ecobank Rated As Countries' Best Bank

Johannesburg — ECOBANK has been named the best bank in five countries of its operation.

It has been recognised as the best in Cameroon, Gambia, Guinea, Togo and Uganda at the just-concluded The Banker awards, which were held at the Hilton London Bankside.

"Ecobank is truly honoured to receive these awards," said Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

Over the past year, Ecobank has strengthened its digital service delivery in order to fulfill a promise to connect Africa and reach out to the masses.

Its geographical spread reaches 33 African countries.

"The awards demonstrate that we are making progress delivering the bank's integrated African vision, while continuing to innovate," Ayeyemi said.

He said to remain relevant in Africa's banking sector, there was need for banks to disrupt themselves and transform their operating models.

"Ecobank is embracing these forces for change as we seek to build the most efficient digital banking platform in Africa." - CAJ News