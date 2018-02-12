12 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Ecobank Rated As Countries' Best Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — ECOBANK has been named the best bank in five countries of its operation.

It has been recognised as the best in Cameroon, Gambia, Guinea, Togo and Uganda at the just-concluded The Banker awards, which were held at the Hilton London Bankside.

"Ecobank is truly honoured to receive these awards," said Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

Over the past year, Ecobank has strengthened its digital service delivery in order to fulfill a promise to connect Africa and reach out to the masses.

Its geographical spread reaches 33 African countries.

"The awards demonstrate that we are making progress delivering the bank's integrated African vision, while continuing to innovate," Ayeyemi said.

He said to remain relevant in Africa's banking sector, there was need for banks to disrupt themselves and transform their operating models.

"Ecobank is embracing these forces for change as we seek to build the most efficient digital banking platform in Africa." - CAJ News

Nigeria

Buhari Summons Emergency Security Meeting

Barely 48 hours after the release of three lecturers of University of Maiduguri and 10 police officers' wives by the… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.