Tanzania: Magufuli Supports Polygamy to End Prostitution

Dar — ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) - THE Tanzanian President, John Magufuli, is encouraging men to practise polygamy and reduce prostitution in the East African country.

Speaking in the commercial capital, Dar-es-Salaam, he disclosed government will be giving some incentives to men that married more than one wife.

The leader argued promiscuity was also fuelled by imbalances around population in a country with 40 million women and 30 million men.

"Our women are crying every day due to lack of men to marry and support them economically hence they engage in prostitution," Magufuli said.

"So please try to work hard and be productive so that you can help our women by marrying two or more wives provided you are able to provide for their basic needs," he told thousands of men attending a conference.

Prostitution is illegal but quite widespread in Tanzania.

Poverty, lack of job opportunities, culture and the disintegration of family unit are blamed for the trend.