South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Launches Velddrif Youth Café

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has launched the Velddrif Youth Café, the first of its kind in the West Coast region, and the 8th youth café provincially.

The Velddrif Youth Café is a new R1.4-million facility, based in an upgraded building provided by the Berg Rivier Municipality. The partnership between the Municipality and the DSD, will see the Municipality commit to paying rent and utility costs for the next three years.

The department has contracted our NGO partner, the Mfesane, to operate the facility and render services to young people on behalf of the department.

The location of the Velddrif Youth Café allows for young people living in poorer and more rural parts of the Berg Rivier Municipal area to have access to a world-class facility.

The launch was attended by officials from DSD, Mfesane, Berg Rivier Mayor, Ald. Evert Manuel, and the keynote speaker, Hon. Lorainne Botha, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Community Development at the Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

As per the Provincial Youth Development Strategy, the Youth Café is tailored to offer opportunities for young people broadly referred to as "NEETs", namely young people not in employment, education or training.

Along with a good cup of coffee, the Velddrif Youth Café will provide high-speed internet access and computer access to budding entrepreneurs and aspirant job-seekers.

In addition, the facility will render opportunities and training in;

Digital Training,

Work Ethic,

Entrepreneurship,

Leadership development,

Life Skills Sessions

Creative Design,

Event Management,

Project Management.

The newly launched Youth Café mobi-site has more information, and can be accessed by young people by clicking on www.westerncape.gov.za/youth-cafe.

The department will continue to roll out services and opportunities to young people, and has allocated R15.6-million this financial year to youth services.

