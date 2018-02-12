12 February 2018

Nigeria: Father in Court for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Daughter

An auto-mechanic, Okoro Sunday, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos, for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter.

However, Mr. Sunday, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and assault.

The prosecution led by I. Solarin, a state counsel, told the court that Mr. Okoro committed the offence on March 27, 2017 at their residence at No. 194, Agege Motor Road, Mushin, Lagos.

"The defendant accosted and grabbed his daughter while she was naked and having her bath in the bathroom of their home.

"On another occasion, the defendant crept into his daughter's room while she was asleep and lifted up her dress; the child woke up and raised an alarm, alerting her mother, Ngozi.

"Ngozi confronted Okoro, her husband and in the ensuing fracas, he assaulted her with a pestle used for pounding yam, which caused a deep gash on Ngozi's forehead and a broken left arm," Solarin said.

The prosecution said the offence violated Sections 135(1), 172 and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned the case till February 14 for trial.

