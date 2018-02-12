Windhoek — Born and raised in Windhoek, Annouscka Kordom took up playing football at the tender age of six for the mere fun of it but to her surprise, she found herself falling in love with the sport, later joining the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Galz and Goals League.

She describes her first year in the league as magical as she worked and played with people whose passion for football was so intense it kept her motivated.

"The challenges I faced weren't that much of a concern as my mother and younger sister were around. I struggled more with internal conflict, mostly caused by self-doubt and in the face of excelling both academically and sportswise.

"I had little to no confidence in myself and at times, was reluctant to take on new challenges. However, unconditional support aided in me kicking low self-esteem to the kerb and embracing the superstar within," Kordom says.

Playing for Galz and Goals, they were the winners of the Under-15 League for three consecutive years; and she was also part of the Under -14 team that went to Norway in 2009 as well as the Hessequa Cup in the Western Cape, where they emerged as golden cup winners in 2010.

Kordom then moved on to play for the Cosasa Under-17s regional tournament, later graduating to JS Academy (now known as Tura Magic ladies) where they won the Women Super League in 2012-2013, with her walking away with the best young player of the season title in 2015.

Following her matriculation at Eldorado High School, she was selected as the most suitable candidate to receive a fully-funded scholarship to Corban University, one of the best private universities in the United States of America, to study a course of her choice for four years.

"I switched my major, so now I study both health science and business, with a concentration in marketing and sports management. I made this decision because I want to make a difference in both the business world as well as that of medicine," Kordom explains.

She is one of the international players called up to join the Brave Gladiators, as they face Zimbabwe on the 31st of March at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, in the first leg of the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers. The other two are Veweziwa Kotjipati and Zenatha Coleman.

Jacky Gertze of NFA Women Football says with many people and organisations working towards developing and elevating women football to greater heights, including Kordom's coach and mentor Likius Hafeni, guiding and correcting her, they are confident Kordom's expertise will highly contribute in their qualifiers' match against Zimbabwe.

The skillful and bubbly midfielder, who draws her inspiration from support, has high hopes for women football in Namibia.

Says Kordom, "I hope for the game to keep on growing and for the Namibian nation to fall even more in love with it. I've been in this industry for seven years now and I know how hard people work behind the scenes, in order to make things happen for us.

"My biggest wish is for women's football to gain more support and hopefully we will win a lot of you over on March 31st. We will be there, Sam Nujoma Stadium, show up and it's a date," states Kordom.