The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) donated family planning material to the Ministry of Health Ministry worth N$7.4 million to help rseduce the rampant increase of teenage pregnancies in the country.

The donation which included DMPA Depo-Provera and soloshots syringes (60,000 units), Noristerate and soloshots syringes (110,000 units), Copper T IUDs (5000 units), female condoms (200,000 units) and Implanon NTX (7000 units) was presented to the The Health Minister, Benhard Haufiku by UNFPA Representative, Dennia Gayle.

According to Gayle the donation was fit for Namibia as currently there is a high incident of teenage pregnancies in the country, that stands at 19%, but as high as 35% in some regions.

"UNFPA is a strong believer that when we invest in adolescents and young people sexual and Reproductive Health including ensuring access to contraceptives it is the smartest investment Namibia can make," she said.

Haufiku at the ceremony commended the meaningful contribution amid the current economic trials the country is going through.

"It is a meaningful contribution to our arsenal in combating teenage pregnancies. Last year I presented figures of teenage pregnancies in the country which were shocking, with the Kavango East and West Regions recording 4000 pregnancies," he said.

According to Haufiku the country needs to tighten its comprehensive sexual education to equip Namibians with the knowledge on sexual issues as he currently feels the bulk of the people are ignorant and lack knowledge hence the high incidents of teenage pregnancies.

He assured the UNFPA that the donation will be distributed to the respective recipients. UNFPA Representative also to assured the minister that their organization will continue with support aimed at contributing to the achievement of Namibia's health and development objectives particularly for women and adolescent girls.