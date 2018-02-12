ENGEN outlets across the country will be selling Namibian music at their 57 branches across the country

This was confirmed by a senior official from Engen as well as Djokic Dragan who, through his music shop Antonio's Art, secured the contract to supply Engen with Namibian albums.

"We were offered very limited space so we are only selling top selling CDs. We'll be doing it on consignment, so every month we supply a batch and by the end of the month when it sells out, we get paid and send another consignment," Dragan said.

So far, the musicians who will have their CDs stocked at the different service station outlets are: The Dogg, Big Ben, Gazza, Sally Boss Madam, PDK, Tate Buti, Young T, Shitana, Jomolizo, Mushe and Exit.

Kuku Nkandanga, Ndilimani, Promise, Sunny Boy, D-Naff, Chikune, Elemotho, Ann Singer as well as Ras Sheehama will also have their CDs stocked at various Engen outlets.

Dragan stressed that the selection of which CDs to include was solely based on market trends and the availability on the market.

"We follow market trends to see which of the CDs are actually in demand and those are the ones that we stock. The problem is that some musicians are not even consistent with producing CDs and that's why you'll see that some popular musicians are not even on our list," he said.

Producer and music industry heavyweight DJ KBoz welcomed the move by Engen and said it will only make things easier for musicians. "It's a nice move, service stations are strategically placed and a lot of people are always travelling so it will be convenient for them."

He added that this will be especially beneficial to those artistes who are already selling because their fans will have another option of buying their music.

Ann Singer believes the move will benefit both the artists and their fans. "I only found out about this on Facebook but I think it's a great move. There are very few places where we can stock our music for sale, so this just means that our music is taken closer to the people. It's a brilliant idea," she said.

Seeming wary of what people will say about his deal with Engen given the fact that he is a record label executive who markets his own artists' music, Dragan said; "Not a lot of my artists are on the list, in fact, the only one of them is Jomolizo. Ann Singer is no longer my artist."

While Namibian music has seen a boom over the last few years, with the market seeing an outflow of CDs, it's still a challenge for musicians to have their products on the shelves of local retailers.

