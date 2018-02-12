press release

18th Annual National Teaching Awards set to recognise the nations foremost teachers

The Department of Basic Education will on Saturday 17 February 2018 through the 18th National Teaching Awards honor the selfless contributions of the nations most dedicated teachers.

Each year the Department recognizes and promotes the extraordinary efforts of some of the nations most dedicated teachers while promoting and saluting excellence in the teaching profession. Through the National Teaching Awards the Department of Basic Education acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of teachers, often achieved under very difficult conditions and in service to children from underprivileged families and economically depressed communities.

The 18th National Teaching Awards will recognise outstanding teaching and leadership in the following categories and awards:

Excellence in Primary School Teaching

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching

Excellence in Primary School Leadership

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

Excellence in Grade R Teaching

Excellence in Special Needs Teaching

Excellence in Technology Enhanced Teaching and learning

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics

Excellence in Teaching Natural Science

Nelson Mandela Lifetime Achievement Award

Prof Kader Asmal Award

Members of the media wishing to attend the National Teaching Awards are requested to kindly complete the attached form for accreditation. Please note that Accreditation is vital owing to limited space only accredited members of the media will be granted access to the venue. All accreditation details should be sent to Mr. Terence Khala (khala.t@dbe.gov.za).

Members of the media are invited to attend the National Teaching Awards as follows:

Date: Saturday, 17 February 2018

Time:13h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandton, Johannesburg,

Issued by: Department of Basic Education