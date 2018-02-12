18th Annual National Teaching Awards set to recognise the nations foremost teachers
The Department of Basic Education will on Saturday 17 February 2018 through the 18th National Teaching Awards honor the selfless contributions of the nations most dedicated teachers.
Each year the Department recognizes and promotes the extraordinary efforts of some of the nations most dedicated teachers while promoting and saluting excellence in the teaching profession. Through the National Teaching Awards the Department of Basic Education acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of teachers, often achieved under very difficult conditions and in service to children from underprivileged families and economically depressed communities.
The 18th National Teaching Awards will recognise outstanding teaching and leadership in the following categories and awards:
Excellence in Primary School Teaching
Excellence in Secondary School Teaching
Excellence in Primary School Leadership
Excellence in Secondary School Leadership
Excellence in Grade R Teaching
Excellence in Special Needs Teaching
Excellence in Technology Enhanced Teaching and learning
Excellence in Teaching Mathematics
Excellence in Teaching Natural Science
Nelson Mandela Lifetime Achievement Award
Prof Kader Asmal Award
Members of the media wishing to attend the National Teaching Awards are requested to kindly complete the attached form for accreditation. Please note that Accreditation is vital owing to limited space only accredited members of the media will be granted access to the venue. All accreditation details should be sent to Mr. Terence Khala (khala.t@dbe.gov.za).
Members of the media are invited to attend the National Teaching Awards as follows:
Date: Saturday, 17 February 2018
Time:13h00
Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, 161 Maude St, Sandton, Johannesburg,
Issued by: Department of Basic Education