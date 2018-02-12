Kenya: Boaz Okoth Re-Elected Migori Speaker in Repeat Poll

Mr Boaz Okoth was re-elected Migori County Assembly Speaker on Monday in a court-ordered repeat poll.

He garnered 39 votes against his sole opponent Mr Kerario Marwa, who garnered 16 votes.

REELECTED

The poll had been ordered by the High Court after chaos marred the election of Mr Okoth in August last year.

His supporters, who had gathered around the assembly, broke into song and dance soon after the results were announced.

Security was tight in the assembly to prevent chaos that would disrupt the vote.

MEDIA

The poll took place in the absence of journalists who were earlier kicked out of the assembly.

They were sent away by the assembly orderlies although no proper reason was given for the action.

Security officers manning the gates said they were under strict instructions not to allow the media into the assembly precincts during the polls.

Assembly officials declined to be dragged into the matter, only stating that the media "messed us up during the chaotic Speaker's elections [in August last year], which were nullified by the High Court."

"Video footage picked by the media was used in the court to nullify the elections...going forward, it won't be business as usual," said an official who requested anonymity.

REPEAT POLL

Only Mr Okoth and petitioner Kerario Marwa were allowed to participate in the repeat election.

They were the only candidates who made it to the second round of voting in August last year, before the polls were disrupted by rowdy youth.