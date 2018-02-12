12 February 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wildlife Resorts to Host Motorcyclists On an Exclusive Kaza Tour

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) will be hosting the Tshwane Legends Bikers Club (TLB) from Gauteng, South Africa on a nine-day tour of all the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA-TFCA) countries.

The tour will kick off on 11 May and end on 20 May with the aim of exposing the TLB riders to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola which form the KAZA-TFCA.

During the tour, NWR will cater to 40 bikers and 20 Jeep drivers who will be providing backup support during the trip. The trip will not only consist of the bikers riding across the KAZA countries but will touch on each country's unique selling points such as the culture, the people, the food and fun activities.

The conservation area is unique in that it includes the Okavango Delta, which is the world's largest inland river delta, as well as the famous Victoria Falls, which is one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

NWR's Managing Director, Zelna Hengari shared her excitement at the interest that is being shown towards the KAZA countries.

"As NWR, we are very serious with the promotion of cross-border tourism and creating packages that cater to different groups. NWR will continue to create packages that will be able to bring together the KAZA countries, their culture and diversity," Hengari said.

