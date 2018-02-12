Namibia: Designers Urged to Apply for Namas 2018

Budding designers have been urged to submit ideas to the Namibian Annual Music Awards executive committee team with the hope of their designs making it onto the grand stage.

In a bid to support new and emerging talent, the NAMAs executive team have invited applicants to apply to submit their works/portfolio via email to ehihangwapo@nbc.na or by hand delivery for the attention of Elizabeth Hihangwapo by 20 February.

"We've had numerous aspiring designers and dress makers knocking at our doors, appealing for opportunities to exhibit their wares at the NAMAs. Over the years, these pleas have become mammoth, that we simply had to find ways to accommodate the requests," said Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, the NAMAs chairperson.

"With dozens of new and exciting designers making it into the fashion space and adding to the rich mix of unique and eclectic designers we have seen over the years coming from our talented young designers, it is simply just natural that the NAMAs becomes the perfect stage for our designers/seamstress and dressmakers to shine."

