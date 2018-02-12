South Africa: Explainer - What You Need to Know About the Sascoc Hearings

analysis

For years, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has been lolling about, maladministering willy-nilly, not even caring that the some of the best athletes in the world are embarrassed by ninja-turtle tracksuits at the Olympics. Public hearings into several allegations are due to begin this week. This is what you need to know. What's the hearing all about?

The full rap sheet is extensive and full of jargon. In short, Sascoc is accused of contravening its own constitution, maladministration and financial mismanagement. No mention of the crimes against fashion and the infamous ninja turtle tracksuits of 2016.

It's an inquiry that should have been instigated ages ago, only the country's previous Sports Minister was too busy being a Minister of Social Media.

Okay, give us some of the meatiest allegations.

Among others is Sascoc allegedly using funding to "fight personal and political battles". The rap sheet makes specific mention of the thorny issue between the Olympic governing body and Karate South Africa where R1.5-million was apparently forked out for legal expenses.

Also on the list is the allegation that Jean Kelly could not be appointed as the Chef de Mission of Team South Africa...