12 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: NDF Member Commits Suicide in Windhoek

A 29-year-old member of the Namibia Defence Force allegedly committed suicide in Windhoek on Friday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police today said his body was found hanging from a window panel at a residence in Khomasdal around 15h45.

The deceased has been identified as Julius Shatipamba Amunyela, who was based at the Suiderhof Military Base.

No suicide note was left behind and his next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, a 59-year-old man allegedly attacked his 44-year-old neighbour with a machete during an argument at Walvis Bay's Tutaleni residential area on Sunday.

The victim was taken to the Walvis Bay State Hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect, who has been arrested, also sustained serious multiple open wounds on his head, face and arm during the altercation. It is not clear what the two were arguing about.

Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, two men died in an accident on the gravel road between Sesriem and Deadvlei on Friday.

The accident occurred 18h30 about 16 kilometres outside Sesriem.

The crime report said there were six Chinese nationals in the Toyota Fortuner. It is alleged that the driver lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The deceased persons were aged 29 and 33.

The other passengers and driver sustained injuries.

Police investigations continue.

- Nampa

