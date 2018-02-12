Nigeria: Dickson Emerges Vanguard Governor of the Year

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State at the weekend received his letter of award as Governor of the Year 2017, from the Vanguard Group, publishers of the Vanguard Newspaper

A press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, said making the presentation on behalf of the Chairman of the Vanguard Group, Mr. Sam Amuka, in Government House, Yenagoa, the Editor of the newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, said the choice of Dickson went through a rigorous process.

He listed good and purposeful leadership, transparency and developmental strides in the education, health, economy, security, infrastructure, among others as reasons for his selection.

Anaba remarked; "Sir, this award cannot be bought with money, it was not a decision we took lightly, as Vanguard Newspaper nominations follow a rigorous process, which takes more than three weeks to reach a conclusion."

"Three things influenced our decision, your good and purposeful leadership, transparency and how you have not used the common excuse in your region, federal government's neglect to underdevelop your people. Instead of waiting for the federal government to do everything for you, what you have done in education, health, and the massive infrastructure development shows that you can do anything through purposeful leadership"

"It is our prayer that you see most, if not all your legacy projects through, before you leave office in two years' time"

Receiving the nomination letter, Dickson expressed appreciation to the Chairman of Vanguard Group, Mr. Sam Amuka, the management and staff of the newspaper for the honour. He dedicated the award to God, members of his Restoration Team and especially the people of the state for their support and prayers in the past six years.

The governor who said the award is one the among the first awards he had accepted from a news organisation, avowed that, awards should not be lobbied for or considered on any other basis, rather than on merit.

He said his administration would consolidate on its achievements in the area of education, economy, healthcare, agriculture, energy, tourism infrastructure, among others in the remaining two years, noting that, it has also ensured transparency, respect for institutions, openness, proper and purposeful use of public resources and exercise of public authority and democratic tendencies.

"I want to appreciate you, especially your chairman for this award and I dedicate it to God, my team as well as the good people of this state, who have been supporting us with prayers, without their support in the last general election, we would not have been here to receive this award.

"This award I believe is among the first we are accepting from a news organisation, because of the integrity, quality and values your organisation espouses"

"I don't believe, awards should be lobbied for. I don't believe there should be another consideration other than merit or what is right"

"Let me sincerely thank you once more for your encouragement. I believe that, this award will add further impetus to the modest efforts that I and my team have been making and continue to make"