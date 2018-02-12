Photo: Andre Bagala/Monitor

Government stores allegedly recovered at the home of a US national, Paul Mathias Rogers in Bwebajja on Entebbe Road.

Police say an American citizen who was arrested in Kampala with an assortment of weapons at the weekend is facing charges of terrorism.

Police spokesman, Emilian Kayima, told journalists in Kampala that Rogers Paul Mathias, 57, currently detained at Nalufenya, a high profile detention facility in Jinja District was found in illegal possession of government stores at his house in Bwebajja on Entebbe Road.

"We are investigating circumstances under which this American possessed the weapons supposed to be with Military officers. We are interrogating him to understand how he sneaked the deadly weapons into the country," Mr Kayima said.

Mathias was arrested on Saturday in a police raid at his home after his wife, Lillian Keitesi reported a case of domestic violence.

Keitesi accused her husband of torturing her and being in possession of firearms and several other dangerous weapons.

Shortly after his arrest, Kampala Metropolitan Police commander, Commissioner Frank Mwesigwa said they searched at his home and found army uniforms, ammunitions and knives that are a reserve of armed forces.

Police say they are investigating the suspect on several offences including illegal possession of government stores.

In March last year, Immigration officers at Entebbe International Airport confiscated a rifle he had brought in the country illegally.

Police are also working with Immigration officers on another case against the suspect after he was found with expired passports.