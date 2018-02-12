12 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Red Flags Regarding the Regulations for the State Capture Commission

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Paul Hoffman

On Friday 9 February 2018, the regulations relating to the State Capture Commission were published in the Government Gazette. But several red flags should be raised in relation to their content and effect.

The question marks arising from the regulations relating to the State Capture Commission range from those appointed to similarities with previous, unsuccessful commissions.

The first and foremost red flag is the person put in charge of the purse strings of the State Capture Commission. This is none other than the captured Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha, who was instrumental in negotiating the settlement agreement that saw Mxolisi Nxasana, the last independent functionary, leave office (at an astronomical cost) to be replaced by Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions. A safer pair of hands for the capturers of the state is hard to imagine. Abrahams' fitness for office and the validity of his appointment will be finally determined in the appeal due for hearing in the Constitutional Court on 28 February, 2018. The Full Bench of the Gauteng North High Court has already ruled the settlement agreement invalid and has set it, and Abrahams' appointment, aside.

Masutha is a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation of...

South Africa

Opposition Parties Want Parliament Dissolved

Opposition parties on Monday agreed that Parliament should be dissolved following a motion of no confidence in President… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.