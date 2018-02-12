South Africa: Red Flags Regarding the Regulations for the State Capture Commission

opinion

On Friday 9 February 2018, the regulations relating to the State Capture Commission were published in the Government Gazette. But several red flags should be raised in relation to their content and effect.

The question marks arising from the regulations relating to the State Capture Commission range from those appointed to similarities with previous, unsuccessful commissions.

The first and foremost red flag is the person put in charge of the purse strings of the State Capture Commission. This is none other than the captured Minister of Justice, Michael Masutha, who was instrumental in negotiating the settlement agreement that saw Mxolisi Nxasana, the last independent functionary, leave office (at an astronomical cost) to be replaced by Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions. A safer pair of hands for the capturers of the state is hard to imagine. Abrahams' fitness for office and the validity of his appointment will be finally determined in the appeal due for hearing in the Constitutional Court on 28 February, 2018. The Full Bench of the Gauteng North High Court has already ruled the settlement agreement invalid and has set it, and Abrahams' appointment, aside.

Masutha is a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation of...