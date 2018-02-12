12 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fitch Rating Revises Kenya Outlook From Negative to Stable

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Correspondent

Nairobi — Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Kenya's Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency default rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed a rating of B+.

The revision is based on Fitch's assessment that Kenya's debt - currently at 52 percent of GDP - trajectory will stabilize at around 59 percent but it will be balanced with an expected GDP growth in the year.

The rating agency expects a narrowing of the fiscal deficit and the fiscal consolidation path will help steady public debt levels.

Genghis Capital Analyst Churchill Ogutu says the stable rating plus strong macroeconomic stability will help treasury attract investors to a proposed Sh200 billion Eurobond paper set to be issued in the first quarter of 2018.

Kenya

Deported Lawyer Miguna Sues to Be Allowed Back

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has filed a suit seeking reinstatement of his Kenyan passport and citizenship. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.