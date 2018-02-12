12 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: DRC - Ex Africa Semper Aliquid Novi - Not

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Peter Flack

Pliny's much over-used and abused quote, that there is always something new from Africa, has long outlived its relevance. In fact, for the last 50 years or so the news from Africa has become depressingly the same.

The recent moves by the DRC government to tear up their agreement - enshrined in an act of their own parliament - with overseas mining companies trying to help resuscitate their pale shadow of what an economy is meant to provide for its citizens, is a case in point of the endless cycle of repetition, and demonstrates the natural resources curse that has bedevilled Africa.

For the sake of the argument, assume for a moment that power in Africa comes from being able to buy the biggest weapons and commanding those who can and will use them. In other words, power is something you take. Authority, on the other hand, is what citizens give leaders who have demonstrated the honesty, hard work and ability to improve the lot of those self-same citizens. The abundant natural resources that Africa is endowed with, in its simplest form, allows "leaders" to divert the revenue derived from their exploitation and use it to buy weapons, soldiers, police...

Africa

'We Fight With Each Other Over Water': Rivers Run Dry in Mozambique

In the absence of basic sanitation, life in rural Mozambique during the dry season involves a relentless cycle of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.